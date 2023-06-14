Before Kelly Killoren Bensimon hit the beach on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, she prioritized her fitness to look and feel her best.

“My body started to change after menopause. I have lost 9 inches from working out and dieting: I started out at 145 [pounds] now I’m 135,” Bensimon, 55, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, June 13.

She continued: “My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports. I also have a lot of sex because that’s cardio.”

The Bravo star — who was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon — has been linked to a mystery man since late last year, whom she told Page Six is an “amazing athlete.”

“[He’s] very, very smart, so I feel really blessed to know him, and I’m really excited to see where it goes with him,” she gushed to the outlet in April 2022. “He’s very, very talented in sports. I love it.”

Nearly one year earlier, Kelly spoke with Us Weekly about navigating the dating scene before meeting her man.

“I am dating and I’m having the best time ever,” she exclusively told Us in December 2021. “You know, it’s the holiday season so it’s time to get under the mistletoe. … I would describe dating in New York City as really exciting. I mean you have all these apps, you have all these bars, you have all these friends, you have all these different opportunities with work.”

The real estate agent added at the time: “You know how, like, kids are always in groups? I think that’s the best thing too, like, when you go out with your friends, you’re going to meet people. When you’re by yourself, it’s awkward, but when you’re with a group of friends having a really good time, you know, that really great energy — people are going to feed off of it. And put your phone in your pocket. I think that’s a really good thing is put your phone in your pocket. Not gonna meet anyone when you’re on your phone.”

In addition to losing weight via sex, Kelly also stays in shape via Equinox’s DanceBody class and Soul Cycle workouts, explaining to the Daily Mail that she works out 4 or 5 times each week.

The Illinois native— who shares two children with Gilles, 79 —has focused on eating healthy meals as well.

“I eat so much more than I ever did, but I cut out carbs six days a week,” Kelly explained on Tuesday. “Don’t eat banana cake, instead eat a croissant: There’s 600 calories in a slice of banana cake but people think it’s healthy and less than 300 in a croissant.”

The American Style author is currently filming RHONY: Legacy with several of her former Bravo costars, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.