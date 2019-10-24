



What doesn’t kill you makes you “Stronger.” Kelly Clarkson admitted during her talk show on Wednesday, October 23, that she frequently gets confused for fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood – but takes it as a compliment.

Clarkson, 37, chatted with comedian Gabriel Iglesias and The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden about awkward encounters with fans when she revealed that the mistake happens “all the time.”

“Seriously, I have been asked so many times or they’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your song ‘So Small,’” she said, referring to one of Underwood’s hits. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that is.’ And then I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood. And then I’m like, ‘Thank you!’ ‘Cause I’m, like, legit a hundred pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood.”

Last year, the pair of Idol winners publicly celebrated one another’s careers after a Twitter poll asking fans to choose between the singers went viral. The “Before He Cheats” singer had no time for the petty drama, tweeting to Clarkson in response, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood, 36, went on to say she wished more people would support the varied and successful careers of both singers instead.

The Grammy-winning artists are all about lifting each other up. Clarkson revealed to Entertainment Tonight last year that she sent Underwood an email thanking her for her bravely opening up about the multiple miscarriages she experienced between 2017 and 2018.

While pregnant with her second child, Underwood spoke out about losing three pregnancies. During an interview with CBS This Morning in September 2018, the singer recalled thinking, “Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019. The couple also share 4-year-old Isaiah.

“It’s so important that you talk about it,” Clarkson wrote to Underwood at the time. “I know you don’t have to because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and that people go through it.”