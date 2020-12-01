Going through it. Kelly Clarkson got candid about her split from Brandon Blackstock as new details of their divorce made headlines.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner opened up to author Glennon Doyle and fellow musician Alicia Keys on the Tuesday, December 1, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Glennon, you write about the public fallout from your divorce,” Clarkson began. “I’m obviously going through one right now. It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me.”

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” songstress filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in June after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

“I think as women we are trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about,” Clarkson continued on Tuesday. “So what was the hardest part because you also did it publicly? That’s a hard thing, as well.”

Us confirmed on Monday, November 30, that Clarkson was granted primary custody of their daughter and son. “The level of conflict between the parents has increased,” the court documents read. “The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them.”

While Clarkson lives primality in Los Angeles for work, Blackstock resides in Montana. According to the docs, the talent manager, who has joint physical and legal custody of the kids, has no plans to move to L.A. As a result, he will FaceTime River and Remington every day “at a mutually agreed upon time” and get them on the first and fifth weekends of the month in California and the third weekend in Montana.

“The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state,” the paperwork read.

While Clarkson previously asked the judge to enforce their prenuptial agreement and block Blackstock from asking for spousal support, TMZ reports that he is seeking $436,000 a month —$301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support — from his estranged wife. Blackstock also reportedly wants Clarkson to pay him back $2 million in lawyer fees.