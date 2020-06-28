Kelly Clarkson Participates in Public Telethon Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Moving on with her life. Kelly Clarkson has been filming her show since returning to Los Angeles earlier this month, but on Saturday, June 27, the singer made her first public appearance since filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 38, participated in a charity telethon for Project Angel Food, an L.A.-based organization that cooks meals and delivers them to those in need. The “Lead With Love” telethon aired on Saturday via KTLA 5 News.

“Hey what’s up, Project Angel Food. I just wanted you to know how awesome you all are for the way that you’ve lead with love during this whole pandemic,” Clarkson began during her appearance.

“You’ve kept the doors open for people who are most vulnerable to the virus, those who are older and those who are struggling with life-threatening illness. Because of you they’ve never had to miss a meal. You’ve worked your tails off every single day to make that happen. It’s a really beautiful thing. So I want to dedicate this song to y’all. Keep leading in love, alright?”

The Texas native went on to cover U2’s “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Elsewhere in the telethon, celebrities including Sharon Stone, Elton John, Lisa Rinna and more made appearances.

On Friday, June 26, Clarkson thanked her estranged husband, Blackstock, 43, when she picked up a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” Clarkson tweeted. “I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t.”

She added, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant.”

The “Miss Independent” singer filed for divorce on June 4. At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple “clashed” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the insider explained. “So she filed for divorce.”

Clarkson and the talent manager share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. Blackstock is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.