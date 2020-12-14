How Kelly Clarkson Injured Herself on Set of Her Talk Show

Accidents happen! Kelly Clarkson is ending her year in the most 2020 way possible.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner opened up about how she injured herself while on the set of her namesake show. “So, you’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in a chair, because usually I start standing,” the 38-year-old singer said, as she sat in a chair with her leg elevated. “Well, this is our first holiday show, woo! I was really excited about it, and we were running late.”

Clarkson continued, “I don’t like to be late, so I was running in my heel, which was a bad decision because apparently, I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL. So fun! So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It’s a really good year.”

Since the “Love So Soft” artist didn’t want her injury to prevent her from shooting her daytime series, she carried on her hosting duties while sitting with her leg elevated. Clarkson also recalled an award she previously won in the eighth grade called “Crisis of the Day Kelly Award,” noting that she’s not sure why she keeps injuring herself but “stuff happens.”

The Texas native last suffered an on set injury in September. While fulfilling her coaching role on The Voice, Clarkson experienced an eye infection that required her to wear an eye patch for a few days on her talk show.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie?” she said on NBC Los Angeles’ California Live at the time, referring to the 2005 Will Smith flick. “When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot The Voice, a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin.”

Clarkson’s year also includes a split from longtime husband Brandon Blackstock. Since filing for divorce from the 43-year-old talent manager in June, the situation has turned messy as they work to reach an agreement on numerous issues including the custody of their children, River, 6, and Remington, 4.

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” the American Idol winner told Willie Geist in September. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple of months.”

The “Stronger” singer added, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”