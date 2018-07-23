How Shannon Beador got her groove back! Kelly Dodd confirmed that her Real Housewives of Orange County costar is dating a man named Scot Matteson after her split from husband David Beador.

“Shannon has a boyfriend,” Dodd, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly’s Brody Brown on Monday, July 23. “I’m actually good friends with his ex-wife. I just went to a 50th birthday party with her. And Scot’s really nice, he’s a nice guy, I like him.”

She added: “They both have things in common. They’re both the same age. They both like to drink. … They like to travel.”

While some might think it’s difficult for Dodd to be friends with both Shannon, 54, and Matteson’s ex-wife, the Bravo star assured Us that there is no awkwardness.

“The ex-wife is, like, done with him,” Dodd said. “She wants him to move on, have a good life. She doesn’t have, like she doesn’t harbor any ill feelings towards him. She’s like, actually my girlfriend Samantha goes, ‘Actually Scott and Shannon would be a great, great match.’”

Radar Online reported on Friday, July 20, that Shannon had started dating the 58-year-old real estate developer. She debuted her new relationship on social media during a recent trip to New York City, sharing multiple photos with Matteson.

“Having a ball in NYC with new and old friends! ❤,” Shannon captioned a series of Instagram pics on Saturday, July 21, including one solo shot with Matteson at a restaurant.

Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017, two months after the reality TV personality announced they had separated. Shannon, who shares daughters Sophie, 16, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline with David, opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about coping with the end of her 17-year marriage.

“I shed a lot of tears those seven months. It was hard and my kids saw it too and you want to try and be as positive as you can,” she told Us on July 16. “I just kept saying, ‘Mom’s sad. Your mom’s sad.’ I had to cry it out I guess. I don’t know. I had to get it out of my system.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

