Newlywed with an edge. Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd dissed her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, to their daughter Jolie, calling him a “deadbeat” in an Instagram video.

In a since-deleted post, the Bravo star, 45, was shown talking to 14-year-old Jolie and one of her friends.

“Jolie, aren’t you glad you have a real dad like Rick Leventhal instead of your father, Michael, who you haven’t seen in — how long did you see your dad?”

“Like five months,” Jolie replied as she held her hand up to her face while sitting at a desk.

“Yeah, Jolie’s dad is nonexistent, deadbeat Michael Dodd,” Kelly added.

“Holy s—t, what kinda person does this to their child?” one fan commented on a tweet of the video.

“Parents like this are sad,” another wrote. “Hurts the kids!!!!!”

“You can see her daughter so clearly embarrassed,” another noted.

The video came less than a week after Kelly married Leventhal, 60, in Napa, California, on October 10, with Jolie serving as her maid of honor.

The Fox News contributor later shared a photo of his new wife and stepdaughter along with his two older daughters, Veronica and Shoshana, captioning the pic, “Our beautiful new nuclear family!”

Kelly and Michael split in September 2017 after 11 years of marriage and finalized their divorce the following year. In November 2019, she spoke exclusively to Us Weekly a day after her engagement to Leventhal and said that her ex was “not happy” about her impending nuptials.

“It’s very contentious right now. He gets upset,” she told Us. “He knows who [Rick] is. And he’s very mean about him. He calls him Gonzo. And then he’ll send me pictures of him, he’s just mean. He’s not happy for me.”

“He wants to come after me. He says, ‘I’m going to expose you,'” she claimed. “I’m like, ‘OK, go head, expose me.’ It’s already out there! Everything’s out there. There’s nothing you can say or do that I haven’t been exposed about.”

In July 2014, Kelly was hit with a restraining order after she was charged with domestic violence against Michael. The order was terminated the following year and the case was dismissed after she attended 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and six months of therapy.