Making it work! The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Kelly Dodd shared how she’s bonded with her daughter, Jolie, and her fiancé, Rick Leventhal, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jolie has been in our house with my mom, who flew in from Arizona a couple [of] weeks ago,” the Positive Beverage cofounder, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on March 27. “I was always very close to my grandmother and spent months at a time with her, so I love that Jolie is having this bonding time with my mom.”

The Bravo star continued, “[My ex-husband] Michael [Dodd] gets her this Sunday for a week. I talk to her and FaceTime with her daily. She’s been doing her classwork online and going a bit stir-crazy, I think. I really miss her and look forward to going home and being with her soon.”

Kelly and Michael, 60, tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed Jolie, 13, that same year. The former couple initially called it quits in 2012 before reconciling their romance, but they ultimately split for good in September 2017. Their divorce was finalized in February 2018.

Since her separation from Michael, Kelly got engaged to Leventhal, 60, in November 2019. Kelly confirmed to Us that she’s currently quarantining with the Fox News Channel correspondent, and noted how they’ve been “making the best out of a challenging situation.”

“I love that Rick and I get to spend so much time together. We already knew we were both goal-oriented, but this has absolutely confirmed it,” she explained to Us at the time. “We’ve been doing projects every day getting his apartment fixed up, building furniture, decorating, cleaning and definitely [doing] a lot of cooking.”

The reality star continued, “One thing I learned about Rick is he never used his oven before. He didn’t even know how to turn it on! He said he made pasta and soup on the stovetop and is a great grill master, but this has given us a chance to create some amazing meals together. We shop and prep and cook and eat and drink and binge-watch Netflix shows pretty much every day and night.”

Kelly is still working to stay healthy during her self-quarantine as well. She is “preparing home-cooked meals with lots of veggies” and exercising around Leventhal’s New York City apartment. If she consumes alcohol, she combines it with a Positive Beverage drink, which she said contains the “extra vitamins, calcium boost and electrolytes” the humans need. The Bravo star donated the healthy drink to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in California and to medical professionals working to combat COVID-19.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

