One of Orange County’s strongest friendships is headed for a rough patch. Kelly Dodd is angry with bestie Vicki Gunvalson after hearing her Real Housewives of Orange County costar set up her ex-husband Michael Dodd with his new girlfriend.

“I want to talk to you about a little rumor. I’m getting all of these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael,” Kelly, 44, says to Vicki, 56, in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Monday, July 23, episode of RHOC.

Vicki quickly denies playing matchmaker, but Kelly is not convinced and confused why her friend didn’t tell her about Michael’s new love.

“I didn’t hook up Michael. I had a barbecue four months ago, my friend was there and he was there. I didn’t hook up anybody. They communicated afterwards. I’m out,” the Coto Insurance founder fires back. “[I didn’t tell you] because I didn’t know what it was going to and it was none of my business. … I thought he would tell you. It’s his responsibility to tell you. … Don’t blame me. Take it up with Michael!”

Kelly and Michael called it quits after 11 years of marriage in September 2017. The pair, who share 12-year-old daughter Jolie, finalized their divorce in February. The Bravo star gets more upset when she learns that Vicki and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, have gone on double dates with Michael and his girlfriend.

“You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me?” Kelly yells in the clip. “Why would you not tell me? Are you kidding? … Anybody would say that’s f—ked up.”

Vicki quips back: “Stop! Don’t point your finger at me! Don’t you dare to that. It’s not my fault that your husband is dating somebody.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly in February that their was a rift in Vicki and Kelly’s friendship over Michael.

“Kelly is mad because she feels betrayed by Vicki. … Michael and Steve are very good friends. Michael asked Vicki and Steve not to tell Kelly,” the insider told Us at the time. “Vicki honors her word in terms of not telling Kelly about Michael dating someone. Vicki didn’t feel it was her place, because the news should have come from Michael. Steve was the one who set them up.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

