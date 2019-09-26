



Cohost Ryan Seacrest shared that Consuelos had sent him a shirtless photo.

“He said, ‘Don’t show Kelly,'” Seacrest, 44, said.

Ripa joked that she would have to go through artificial means to achieve the Riverdale star’s body. “I would need a plastic surgeon,” the talk show host, 48, exclaimed. “Isn’t that irritating? It’s an outrage.”

The actress shared that she’s not amused with her husband’s effortless way of staying in shape. “Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. It’s nonsense.”

Ripa blamed biology and said men over 40 “don’t suffer the way” women do so they have an easier time getting toned and fit.

“Fortunately for me, my TV show requires that I wear clothes for all times,” Ripa joked.

Consuelos’ role as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale features many shirtless scenes for the 48-year-old.

However, Ripa isn’t completely unlucky in the body department. She revealed she can indulge in certain foods.

“I have the metabolism and the blood type that eats carbs. That burns pasta,” she said. “I eat bread and I eat pasta. But they tell me that that’s not so healthy — an all-pasta, all-carb diet — and that I should have proteins and vegetables. But I swear, that makes me sick.”

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children and married in 1996. They are the parents of son Michael, 22, daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16.

The former Hope and Faith star detailed another health struggle on the Tuesday, September 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. She humorously recalled getting a mammogram.

“I go, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to put in there’ and she [the technician] goes, ‘Don’t worry about it,’” Ripa said. “She literally looks at me, like, ‘I’ll take skin from your neck and your back if I have to.’ … There’s not so much for them to work with, so literally, my face is smashed in the glass. … And then she goes, ‘And hold your breath. And breathe. … And hold your breath again.’ And I’m like, ‘Why am I a woman?’”

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs Monday through Friday on ABC at 9 a.m. ET.

