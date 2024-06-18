Kelly Ripa is giving Us a blast from the past.

Ripa, 53, shared throwback photos from husband Mark Consuelos’ 30th birthday party via Instagram on Friday, June 14, to honor the “Flashback Friday” social media trend.

In the pics, a young Consuelos, now 53, laughed with loved ones on his big day back in 2001.

One pic showed Consuelos smiling in front of a race car birthday cake, while another featured the Live With Kelly and Mark cohost chatting with friends, including actress Finola Hughes and baseball legend Willie Randolph.

A separate photo featured Consuelos cradling the couple’s oldest son, Michael, now 27, as he reached for Ripa, who beamed with a wide smile. (The pair have since welcomed daughter Lola, 24, and son Joaquin, 21.)

“#fbf VINTAGE @instasuelos Surprise 30th birthday party. Shoutout to his leather pants and bangs! 🎉🎉🔥🔥(and yes, I’m pregnant) #daddycool,” Ripa captioned the carousel of snaps.

The pair’s famous friends rushed to the comments section to share their love.

“I remember that party!!!” Hughes, 64, wrote, while Chelsea Handler added: “It’s too bad no one in this family is good looking. It must be so hard.”

Consuelos himself even put in his two cents. “Oh man. I miss those pants,” he quipped. “Great party babe.”

The couple met while working together on All My Children in 1995. Ripa, who played Hayley Vaughan, “auditioned him” for the role of Mateo Santos.

“They’d been looking for this character for some time,” Ripa said during a 2018 SiriusXM interview. “Then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director in All My Children, said, ‘I found him’ … [Judy] showed me his picture and … when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 and are still head over heels in love. In 2019, Consuelos told Us Weekly that he’s “crazy about” Ripa after more than two decades together.

“She’s an extremely patient and tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage,” he added at the time.

Along with celebrating personal milestones, the twosome have achieved major professional ones as a team. Earlier this month, they won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series Host. (Consuelos joined his wife on Live last year, replacing longtime cohost Ryan Seacrest.)

“I just want to say, first and foremost, thank you, Mark, for being an incredible, incredible partner,” Ripa said in her acceptance speech. “You make it look easy and it is not easy and the ease at which you do this job inspires me and all of us every single day.”