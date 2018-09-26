Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and Nicole Scherzinger Enjoyed a Girl’s Night Out in L.A.

Celebs were out and about this week, from Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and Nicole Scherzinger attending The Imagine Ball to Justin Timberlake hanging out in Las Vegas and Skeet Ulrich grabbing dinner with friends in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and Nicole Scherzinger attended The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams and benefitting Imagine LA presented By John Terzian and Val Vogt at The Peppermint Club in L.A.

— Stephen Amell and Aisha Tyler attended a special launch event for Nocking Point Wine’s Night Ender wine at LA River Studios in L.A.

— Ali Landry and her kids were all smiles at Step2’s 7th annual red carpet event in L.A.

— Tori Spelling celebrated a friend’s birthday dinner at No. 10 Restaurant in L.A.

— Justin Timberlake took in the views of Las Vegas while at APEX Social Club.

— Jackie Goldschneider joined fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Adam Barta to celebrate Lexi Barbuto’s baby shower at the Gloria Crest Estate in Englewood, New Jersey.

— Skeet Ulrich enjoyed dinner at Cleo Third Street IN L.A. with friends.

— Kenneth Cole hosted a 35th anniversary dinner at Barbette in West Hollywood

— T.I. celebrated his birthday with Monica, LeToya Luckett, Toya Wright and his family.

— Nazanin Mandi celebrated her birthday at sbe’s HYDE Sunset for their MADE Thursday night party.

— Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson grabbed a few bottles of BeatBox Beverages from a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

— Logan Browning and Antoinette Robertson dined at Katsuya downtown at L.A. Live and enjoyed baked crab hand rolls and a sashimi sampler.

— Nikki Sixx, Courtney Sixx, Alison Eastwood and husband Stacy Poitras raised close to $200,000 at The Eastwood Ranch Foundation Animal Rescue charity event hosted by Asom Broso Tequila, Silent Pool Gin and OneHope Wine at The Sixx Residence in Westlake Village, California.

— Rumer Willis attended the Shiseido Makeup Masterclass at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood.

