Flirt alert! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be keeping their relationship mostly private, but Instagram comments don’t lie.

When Jenner, 25, shared a photo of her Easter finery on Sunday, April 4, Booker, 24 couldn’t help but comment, “Very beautiful … course.”

In the photo series, the model posed at a golf course in a floral-printed pink maxi dress with puff sleeves by Rodarte. (If it looks familiar, that may be because Selena Gomez wore the same one in her “De Una Vez” video, released in January.)

The Vogue cover star and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew spent the Easter holiday in Palm Springs, where Kris Jenner presented the family with matching, personalized golf bags. “My mom treats Easter like it’s Christmas,” Kim Kardashian said in her Instagram Stories while showing off the gifts. “You guys have no idea.”

Though some of the other sisters’ boyfriends participated in the festivities — Kris, 65, said that Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, were on hand — it seems Booker only admired his girlfriend’s look from afar.

Jenner and the NBA star made their romance Instagram-official earlier this year when she shared a photo of the pair cuddled up on her kitchen counter. He also posted a video of the supermodel playing with a dog.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that they decided to go public on Valentine’s Day because “they were tired of the media frenzy and were ready to confirm their romance.”

The couple were first spotted together in May 2018 on a double date with other people — Jenner with basketball player Ben Simmons and Booker with model Jordyn Woods.

In April 2020, the supermodel and Phoenix Suns guard took a road trip to Arizona, and were seen together throughout the summer. The pair also cuddled up for a snapshot at Jenner’s 25th birthday party that November.

The source added that they “care about one another immensely, but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” noting that Jenner “likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

Between her modeling career and his NBA schedule, they have to work hard to carve out time for date nights. “They are not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family,” said the insider. “She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs.”