Kendall Jenner Is ‘Enjoying the Single Life’ After Ben Simmons Split

It wasn’t long ago that Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons were heating things up together, but nowadays, the model is comfortably flying solo — and embracing it!

“Kendall is enjoying the single life right now and had the best time in Cannes,” an insider tells Us Weekly of Jenner, 23, and her time in the French city for the yearly star-studded Cannes Film Festival. “She’s been socializing with friends and going to tons of events and doesn’t seem bothered by her split with Ben at all.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, May 23, that the reality star and the 22-year-old NBA player had ended their relationship. “It wasn’t so sudden,” a source told Us at the time. “Things have wound down between them. They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”

Their busy schedules seemed to be the breaking point for the twosome. “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” another insider explained to Us. “They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

And it’s safe to say Jenner didn’t wallow in her breakup. The California native was spotted soaking up the sun in a tiny polka dot bikini in Monaco on Saturday, May 25. At one point, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was all smiles as she and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-fling Luka Sabbat rode Jet Skis together, and even hopped aboard a yacht with pal Bella Hadid and her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Jenner and Simmons were first linked in early 2018, but briefly split in September before rekindling their romance. Jenner recently shared some insight into her dating life during an interview for Vogue Australia’s June cover story where she explained why she shies away from publicly sharing too much.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.¨

