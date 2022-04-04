Even supermodels have their hang-ups. Kendall Jenner has walked tons of runways over the years, but there’s one body part she still doesn’t like to talk about.

“I’m blocking all toe comments,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 1, alongside several photos of herself wearing a slinky dress paired with platform flip-flops. In several of the snaps, the model’s toes were clearly visible.

While the reality star said she planned to block any messages about her feet, her sisters were quick to comment despite her warning. “I love them 🦶🏼🦶🏼,” wrote Kylie Jenner, adding a second comment with a string of crying-laughing emojis. “Hahahaha even from me???” Khloé Kardashian asked before adding, “I love your big ass toes.”

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner also weighed in on the photos, though she didn’t comment on her daughter’s taboo body part. “God I love you 😍,” the momager, 66, wrote via Instagram. The cover girl’s friend Hailey Bieber was simply amused by the situation, commenting, “Lmfaooooo.”

Kendall previously discussed her feet when talking about some of her signature red-carpet poses. “I have the longest toes in the world; they’re spider toes. They are,” she told Elle magazine in March 2015. “I have spider fingers too!”

The 818 Tequila founder went on to explain that she tries to shift her weight often when she’s posing because her toes end up “crunched” in her shoes otherwise.

The California native isn’t the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to speak up about her feet. In September 2020, Kim Kardashian dispelled rumors that she has a sixth toe after social media speculation about her digits.

“When I wear a shoe, it, like, smashes down right here and in a picture, I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe,” the Selfish author, 41, explained in an Instagram Story video at the time. The Skims founder noted that she found chatter about her alleged extra toe “very baffling” and “really wild.” She concluded: “I hope that answered my sixth toe question, because I only have five toes on each foot.”

Kylie, 24, also defended her feet on social media after commenters noticed that the middle toe on her right foot is shorter than the others. “OK, so everyone wants to come for my f–king toes,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in an Instagram Story video shared in March 2020. “By the way, I have cute-ass feet. And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There’s nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!