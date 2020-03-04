Kylie Jenner Says She Has ‘Cute Ass Feet’ After Trolls Criticize Her Toes

Kylie Jenner is perfectly happy with her toes, thank you very much. After Instagram trolls called attention to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s feet, she took a moment to clap back.

“Everyone wants to come for my f–king toes,” Jenner, 22, said in a video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 3. “By the way, I have cute ass feet.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder went on to explain that she broke her middle toe in middle school, which is why it looks the way it does now.

“There’s nothing you can do about a broken toe,” she said. “It just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

Jenner then tried wiggling her toes for the camera and pointed out how “this little guy is just out of place” before admitting, “This is a weird ass video.”

The reality star also clapped back at a fan in the comments section of a recent Instagram post, writing, “Leave our toes alone they did nothing to you!!!!!!”

Jenner jetted off to the Bahamas last week with her sister Kendall Jenner and friends including Stassie Karanikolaou. The group reportedly stayed at an oceanfront estate called Rosalita on Harbour Island that goes for $10,000 a night on Airbnb and includes six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Life of Kylie star’s daughter, Stormi, also came on the girls’ trip. She shares the 2-year-old with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, from whom she split in October 2019 after more than two years together.

The former couple have been spotted together on numerous occasions in recent weeks, sparking rumors that they are working on their relationship.

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings toward each other,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “[Kylie’s] family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”