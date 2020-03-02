Kylie Jenner certainly is eating well during her tropical getaway! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently jetted off to the Bahamas with some friends and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, in tow, and the gang is undoubtedly enjoying some tasty meals and snacks.

In fact, the Kylie Skin founder, 22, got straight to work on Saturday, February 29, and whipped up some breakfast for the group, which included her good pal, Stassie Karanikolaou, and photographer Amber Asaly. The reality star showed off her cooking skills via her Instagram Stories as she stood over the stove and made bacon, sausage, grits and mini pancakes for her pals.

“I make the best mini pancakes,” the makeup mogul declared over a snapshot of the bite-sized treats sizzling on the stove.

After breakfast, Jenner snacked to her heart’s content and even shared a photo of one of her most beloved noshes — Fritos. The E! personality previously talked about her fondness for Fritos while revealing everything she eats in a day in a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020.

“I will have to admit that I am a big snacker,” she explained at the time, noting that barbecue Lays, “extra cheesy Goldfish” and chili cheese Fritos are some of her favorites. While in the Bahamas, Jenner switched things up a bit and enjoyed honey BBQ Fritos instead.

Later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder let loose a bit and posted a photo of three shot glasses lined up in a row. The drinking vessels each had a pirate skull with two swords on them as well as the words “Harbour Island,” which is likely where Jenner and her crew are vacationing. The clandestine and picturesque locale lies just northwest of Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

When Karanikolaou, 22, and Jenner weren’t chowing down or lounging in the sun, they used the tropical landscape as a backdrop for some stunning photos, shot by Asaly, 27. In one snapshot, the billionaire was perched on a diving board while rocking a brown swimsuit, matching sneakers and a long braid as the sun set in the background. “Out of this world,” Jenner declared in the caption.

Scroll down to see more of Jenner’s delectable vacation snacks!