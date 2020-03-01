Girls just wanna have fun! Kylie Jenner whisked away her pals and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, to the Bahamas for a tropical getaway.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, documented her beach vacation with her pals — including BFF Stassi Karanikolaou — via Instagram on Saturday, February 29. The crew danced around in their swimwear to music by Jenner’s friend Rosalía and walked on the beach.

“Saturdays are for the girls,” she captioned a post that included pictures of herself and Karanikolaou, 22, lounging around by a pool.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also showed off her cooking skills in a video posted on her Instagram Story. Jenner revealed that she had prepared bacon, mini pancakes and sausage for her pals.

“I make the best mini pancakes,” the makeup mogul captioned a photo of the treats.

Jenner brought Stormi, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, for the weekend getaway and posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo holding hands on the beach. “you and me..” she captioned the sweet picture.

The girls’ trip came as Jenner posted flirty throwback pictures with Scott, 27, via Instagram on Saturday.

“It’s a mood,” she captioned three pictures of herself and the “Sicko Mode” rapper attending the Houston Rocket’s Western Conference quarterfinals basketball game in 2017.

One day earlier, the Life of Kylie alum hinted at her vacation when she posted a photo onboard a plane that showed her wearing sneakers that Scott designed for Nike. “BRB baby,” she captioned the picture.

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after dating for more than two years.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

The former couple have remained on friendly terms and have been spotted multiples times taking Stormi on outings — including to Sky High Sports in Los Angeles in February and Disneyland in January.

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” a source told Us last month. “Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

Scroll down to see pictures of Jenner’s tropical girls’ trip.