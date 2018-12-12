Case closed. Kendall Jenner revealed the identity of the mystery person who wrote her a heartfelt love letter — and no, it wasn’t ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

While many people tried to match the former One Direction member’s handwriting with that of the person who wrote the note, the 22-year-old model shared the full version of the letter, which included the signature “M + M,” via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12.

“Nice try my secret admirer’s actually @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jenner wrote along with a winking emoji.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are two fashion photographers who have been working as a duo since 1994 and frequently shoot the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her famous family.

Alas shared a picture with Jenner on his own Instagram page shortly after she revealed his identity. Model Winnie Harlow, singer Rita Ora and aspiring photographer Brooklyn Beckham were also featured in his collage.

The love note, which the Victoria’s Secret model originally posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 10, raised many eyebrows as she initially blocked out the signature.

“Dear Kendall,” the letter began, “we may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger and stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

The handwriting of the author appeared similar to the 24-year-old “Kiwi” crooner’s, although there were some noticeable differences. Jenner and Styles briefly dated in late 2013 and sparked reunion rumors two years later when they were spotted on luxurious yachting vacation in Anguilla. Nine months later, they spent three consecutive days together, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that their relationship was purely platonic.

“They’re friends,” the insider said. “They didn’t stop being friends.”

