What makes you beautiful. Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons may be “having fun and hooking up” at the moment, but that isn’t stopping fans from thinking she just shared a love letter from one of her famous exes.

The 22-year-old posted a romantic handwritten note from a mystery suitor on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 10.

“Dear Kendall,” the letter begins. “We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger and stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

The signature is blocked out so no one knows who penned it, but dedicated fans have come up with a theory that the unknown writer is none other than Harry Styles.

In June 2017, the former One Direction member, 24, posted a handwritten note on Instagram to promote his 2018 tour that read, “I can’t wait to see you.” Fans cross-referenced his handwriting with the letter Jenner posted and couldn’t help but notice the similarities.

“Y’all im gonna cry SOMEONE GIVE ME PROOF HARRY DIDNT WRITE THAT LETTER TO KENDALL,” one person tweeted. Someone else added, “Imagine harry pouring his heart into this letter and kendall just crumbling it up and throwing it in a drawer….. my heart hurts.”

While the handwriting in the two letters is definitely similar, there are some striking differences that could prove the author is not the “Kiwi” crooner. “First rule of harry styles is he always signs his stuff with just a H why yall think the kendall letter is from him when that line is deffo too big for just a H. in this episode of sherlock holmes i will,” a fan wrote on Twitter, pointing out that the signature is too big to be from Styles.

Other people noticed differences in certain letters, which could also prove different writers. “Y’all harry didn’t write that letter to kendall the i’s and t’s are way different,” another tweeter pointed out.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star supported Styles at his concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, back in July. Several concertgoers spotted Jenner sitting in a VIP section with stylist Jen Atkin and singer Shawn Mendes as the British musician performed his hits.

The pair briefly dated in late 2013 and sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2015 when they were spotted on vacation in Anguilla. Nine months later, they spent three consecutive days together, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that the their relationship was purely platonic: “They’re friends. They didn’t stop being friends.” A second insider said Jenner was “excited that [Styles] got back in touch with her.”

The 1D guy was later linked to food blogger Tess Ward and Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe. Jenner most recently romanced Simmons, 22, but a source told Us in November that “they’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!