New year, new her! Kendra Wilkinson shared a sultry photo of herself the day before her 33rd birthday, when she proclaimed she was embarking on a journey to find her sexy side again and “explore new ventures.”

The Kendra on Top star posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday, June 11, in which she posed seductively in a low-cut white bathing suit. “I see you 33. Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set,” she captioned the shot. “Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there.”

“My kids are on my back n i will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures,” she continued, before adding, “Let’s have some fun…” Wilkinson, who turned 33 on Tuesday, June 12, ended the post with the hashtag #kdubturns33.

Her optimistic outlook comes at a time when she is experiencing a huge transition in her life. The Girl’s Next Door alum filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett — with whom she shares son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4 — in April after nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The separation has, of course, had its ups and downs. Despite event planner Richard Harlow telling Us Weekly that the estranged couple were “great co-parents” at a recent birthday party on June 3, the TV personality took to Twitter on June 5 to accuse Baskett of “recording” her. She also claimed that the former athlete, 35, blamed her for his former football career ending, as well as for allegedly “cheating” on her while she was pregnant with their daughter. She later tweeted that she would no longer be sharing their problems on Twitter “out of respect” for their kids and also wrote, “I think I just need some d—k.”

If her Instagram stories are any indication, she certainly isn’t opposed to meeting someone new. A few hours after she shared the sexy selfie, she posted two more photos: one of herself with her hair pushed to the side captioned, “When I see a cute guy at the park…” and another of her left hand with a ring on it that read, “I’m about to switch my kids name ring to my other hand real quick. Lmaoooooooo.”

