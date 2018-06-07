Kendra Wilkinson has been an open book with fans since her split from her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, and her sex life (or lack thereof) is no exception.

“I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over,” the 32-year-old reality TV personality tweeted on Wednesday, June 6. “I think i just need some d—k.”

Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, called it quits in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The former Girls Next Door star claimed in since-deleted tweets on Tuesday, June 5, that the former NFL star was “blaming” her for “his football career ending” and “cheating” on her “while pregnant.” (The duo have two children together: 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah. Baskett allegedly cheated on Wilkinson with a transgender model when she was pregnant with their daughter in 2015.)

“Why is hank recording me right now,” Wilkinson wrote in the series of since-deleted tweets. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop … I’m minding my business and after i tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

After deleting her initial posts, Wilkinson wrote two more tweets addressed to her followers. “I tried so hard. I did everything by the book and loved and i get s—t on. I’m so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now,” she tweeted. “When i was being recorded i felt threatened. Have a good day.”

“When u feel like u give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u,” she added. “it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

Despite the social media drama, celebrity publicist and event planner Richard Harlow told Us Weekly that the pair were “great co-parents” at a party birthday for Jessica Hall’s daughter on Sunday, June 3.

“There was no indication there was any kind of friction or trouble brewing,” he told Us. “They both had a great time with their kids and had smiles on their faces the whole time.”

