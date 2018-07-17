Gettin’ by. Kendra Wilkinson’s best friend, Jessica Hall, says the reality TV personality is managing just fine amid her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

“Besides everything, she’s hanging in there!” Hall, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the The Glenlivet & Malbon Golf To Benefit Athletes vs. Cancer event on Monday, July 16. “She’s just focusing on being a mom right now … and her career. There’s nothing else she can do.”

The former Girls Next Door star, 33, filed for divorce from Baskett, 35, in April after nine years of marriage. Prior to the split, the pair — who share Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 4 — experienced their fair share of ups and downs, including the athlete’s alleged 2014 affair while Wilkinson was pregnant with their daughter. A source told Us Weekly in April that the Sliding Into Home author was “in a much better place” after she filed for the divorce.

In June, Wilkinson posted a sultry photo of herself for her birthday where she proclaimed she was ready to find her “sexy side again” by exploring “new ventures.” And luckily for her, she has a supportive friend in Hall, who told Us that when it comes to prospective men for her best friend of more than 10 years, Wilkinson “deserves the best and only the best.”

“She’s gonna come out on top … because she always does!” Hall added. “She only deserves the best and she’s been through a lot. I’ll be there for her — and I’ll be her wingman if I need to!”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

