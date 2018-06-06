Kenneth Cole’s tribute to fellow designer Kate Spade raised some eyebrows.

“‘I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole, 64, tweeted on Tuesday, June 5, hours after Spade was found dead at the age of 55 from an apparent suicide.

Cole deleted the tweet after some Twitter users called it “insensitive” and “tone deaf.” He then posted an updated version that read, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.”

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

The businessman addressed the backlash in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 6. “I often say, ‘We may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory.’ Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work,” he said. “After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday morning that Spade hung herself with a red scarf in her New York City apartment. She was found by a housekeeper at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET. The Frances Valentine founder left a note at the scene that was reportedly addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

Multiple sources later told Us that the late fashion icon and her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, were experiencing marital issues and had separated before her death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

