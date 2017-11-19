Kenya Moore was spotted kissing her husband Marc Daly in Barbados after it was reported that she is undergoing IVF treatment.

The happy couple were seen walking together in an airport on Saturday, November 18, as Daly carried a small suitcase. Moore wore a bright romper with dark sunglasses while carrying a bag containing her dog. The 46-year-old is reportedly staying in Barbados for a few weeks while undergoing the fertility treatments in the hopes of falling pregnant, according to TMZ.

The entrepreneur later posted a sweet photo of her and Daly on Instagram with a sentimental caption: “I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move foreword positively with my new life … I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today.”

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was photographed leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre on Thursday, November 16.

She later asked fans for prayers in an Instagram post of her dogs hanging out at the beach, captioning it, “My twins #kingsandtwirl they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do. Pray for me.” She has since deleted the “pray for me” part.

The reality star has been open about her hopes of becoming a mom. She told Us in October, “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

Moore surprised fans when she secretly wed Daly in St. Lucia in June. “I married the love of my life and the best man I’ve ever known,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!