The feud between Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak got even more heated after Moore hurled a transphobic insult towards her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta costar.

In a promo for the Sunday, November 26 episode, the cast of RHOA are hanging out at NeNe Leakes‘ home when a conversation about Moore’s new husband, Marc Daly, starts. As previously reported, Moore and Daly secretly married in June 2017 in St. Lucia.

As the ladies ask when they will get to meet Daly, Moore blushes and assures them, “soon, hopefully soon.” Zolciak, in response, makes a face and says, “It ain’t gonna f—king happen, bitch, because he don’t exist.”

“He don’t exist,” the Don’t Be Tardy for the Party star adds again for good measure.

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore, 46, angrily responds. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

The argument doesn’t end there. Another trailer for the hit Bravo series shows the fight escalating, with the ladies getting physical after Moore tells her nemesis, “Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets. Worry about yourself.”

Zolciak, who returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, exclusively told Us Weekly that there is no love lost between the two.

“I don’t even know Kenya, and I don’t want to f—king know her,” Zolciak, 39, told Us on November 3. “Kenya’s a dark cloud. She’s not a good person. I’ve never in my life looked at somebody in the eyes and saw an empty soul. That’s not being vindictive or because I’m mad, I’ve never seen such an empty soul in somebody in my life. I don’t even want to know her.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

