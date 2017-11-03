If you’re waiting for the day Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore are friends, don’t hold your breath! The Don’t Be Tardy star tells Us Weekly exclusively that she feels Moore crossed a line that she can’t come back from.

“I don’t even know Kenya, and I don’t want to f—king know her,” Zolciak, 39, tells Us. “Kenya’s a dark cloud. She’s not a good person. I’ve never in my life looked at somebody in the eyes and saw an empty soul. That’s not being vindictive or because I’m mad, I’ve never seen such an empty soul in somebody in my life. I don’t even want to know her.”

Zolciak, who returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, explains that their feud began last season when Moore went down in the basement and “talked s—t” during a party at Sheree Whitfield’s house. When Zolciak approached her to say it was disrespectful to sneak into the basement, Moore’s reaction set her off.

“She started attacking my husband, my children, my parenting, my faith, my body, everything that she could attack. I was like, ‘Really?’ I just said you didn’t need to be downstairs,'” Zolciak says. “She just laid into all of it. She had obviously been studying me prior. F—king lunatic.”

Moore recently spoke with Us, saying that “no one is excited for Kim to be back “ on the show, and in the trailer for the season, she goes after Zolciak’s parenting — another thing Zolciak doesn’t understand.

“She doesn’t know me. She didn’t know me pregnant. I can count on two hands how many times I’ve been around this lady, and it’s never once been without a camera,” she says. “She has no idea who I am. She’s a fan.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

