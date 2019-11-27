



, who famously dated Kenya Moore , was charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend,, the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona confirms to Us Weekly.

The personal trainer, 37, was hit with one count for assault and two for disorderly conduct, stemming from his arrest over the summer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison.

Jordan was taken into police custody on July 27 after Bell claimed that he punched her in the face during an argument at a Denny’s parking lot in Arizona. TMZ reported at the time that a female eyewitness to the incident told authorities that Jordan allegedly got in her face and grabbed her cigarettes, including one in her mouth, which is why he was charged with a second count of disorderly conduct.

The Atlanta native reportedly left the scene of the altercation, but Bell called police later in the day and helped them track down her boyfriend.

Moore, 48, and Jordan broke up in 2016. His anger issues were documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including the time he broke down the reality star’s door and punched her driver in the face. Jordan also infamously got into a physical fight with Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas, in the middle of a 2017 radio interview.

Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against Jordan in March 2017 after accusing him of calling her “up to 30 times a day between September and February, even after blocking his number.” He was ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from the Bravo personality and her home.

Moore went on to marry Marc Daly in June 2017, and they welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018. The couple separated in September, but the former Miss USA told Us earlier this month that they are now taking their relationship “one day at a time.”