Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their defamation lawsuit.

“Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” a message posted on the “Tik Tok” singer’s Instagram account read on Thursday, June 22.

Kesha, 36, went on to note that “only God knows what happened” the night she claimed Dr. Luke assaulted her in 2014, explaining that she cannot recall “everything that happened.” She added, “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

In 2014, the songstress had previously accused Dr. Luke, 49, of allegedly assaulting her in 2005 after she woke up in his bed “sore and sick with no memory of how she got there.” Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke at the time, claiming that he threatened to “shut her career down” if she ever mentioned the alleged assault.

Dr. Luke, for his part, fervently denied the accusations and fought back with a defamation suit against Kesha. His lawyer told Us Weekly at the time that the allegations were part of a “campaign of publishing outrageous and untrue statements.”

The “Blow” singer ultimately dropped her lawsuit in August 2016, intending to prioritize her music career.

“Kesha is focused on getting back to work and has delivered 28 new songs to the record label,” her lawyer Daniel Petrocelli told Us in a statement that August. “We have conveyed to Sony Music and the label Kesha’s strong desire to release the single and an album as soon as possible.”

Dr. Luke, for his part, continued to proceed with his lawsuit and it was set to go to trial in New York in July ahead of the pair’s joint statement.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he wrote in his Thursday note. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”

Dr. Luke concluded: “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).