Kesha has revealed that she is proud yet nervous to perform her powerful song “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The “Tik ToK” singer, 30, shared a photo of the entrance to New York’s Madison Square Garden on Twitter on Saturday, January 27, and seized the opportunity to reflect on her journey to getting there.

“When i wrote ‘praying,’ with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she wrote about the song that was inspired by her drawn-out legal battle with Dr. Luke. “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

i just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you. 💖💖 — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 27, 2018

“I just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday,” she continued before adding, “And if you need it i hope this song finds you.”

As previously reported, Kesha was involved in a nasty legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, she filed a lawsuit alleging that he had drugged her and was physically, sexually and mentally abusive, which he has denied. Sony denied Kesha’s request to be released from her contract in February 2016 and she dropped the lawsuit in August of that year so she could focus on making new music. Other musicians, including Pink and Kelly Clarkson, have since spoken out against Dr. Luke.

Despite the legal battles, Kesha used music as a form of therapy while making her latest album, Rainbow, which she said has “quite literally” saved her life. The “Die Young” singer broke down in tears while speaking with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in August 2017, explaining, “It’s so personal. I’ve written every song on this album, and they’re all so personal and this song [“Praying”] I think is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes. It’s difficult.”

“Praying” is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, while Rainbow is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 2018 Grammys, hosted by James Corden, air on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 P.M. ET.

