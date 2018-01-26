Grammys 2018: 7 Moments We’re Looking Forward to Seeing

The 2018 Grammy Awards are right around the corner — and this year’s 60th annual ceremony will surely have people talking. From Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s first performance together to James Corden’s opener, Us Weekly rounds up the seven moments we’re looking forward to seeing on Sunday, January 28!

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

This one is pretty much guaranteed to have everyone on their feet. The entertainers will perform their recently released “Finesse” remix at Madison Square Garden in New York City. If it’s anything like the In Living Color-inspired music video, we’re ready. Both artists are nominated for Grammys this year, with Mars vying for the coveted Album of the Year trophy for 24K Magic.

James Corden

All eyes will be on the Late Late Show host, who is emceeing for the second year in a row. Last time around, he surprised viewers by opting to not open the show with one of his famous Carpool Karaoke segments, though he did cruise through the audience with a cardboard cutout of a car later in the night. So, it’s safe to say we’re still crossing our fingers for a star-studded carpool sketch!

Pink

Surprisingly, Pink has stayed mum about what she has in store for her performance. That said, it should be nothing less than spectacular, especially on the heels of her gravity-defying, window-scaling “Beautiful Trauma” performance at the American Music Awards in November. Pink is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “What About Us.”

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid

This trio delivered one of the most stirring and poignant numbers at the MTV VMAs in August, so their reprise of the suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255” on Sunday should be just as powerful. After all, the VMA performance of the Song of the Year-nominated track ended with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline seeing the second-highest call volume in its history.

Kesha

There may not be a dry eye in the house after Kesha takes the stage to belt her ballad “Praying” with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day. “I can tell you, obviously, that Kesha’s performance is definitely going to reflect what has happened to her in the past couple of years,” Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich teased in a recent Yahoo! interview, referring to the singer’s ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. “‘Praying,’ that is what that song is all about, and that’s what she’s going to perform on the show. We are going to do something a little bit different with it. I think people will come away with the sense that we are supporting or allowing the artist to make a statement.”

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

This unlikely duo will sing “one of John’s classic hits,” according to a recent press release. Elton John, who announced his three-year farewell tour earlier this week, and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will be honored with the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

Kendrick Lamar

Nominated for Album of the Year for a third time, Kendrick Lamar is expected to have a big night. He is rumored to be opening the show with a performance alongside U2 and Dave Chappelle. In addition to AOTY, the rapper is nominated for six other awards, including Best Rap Album for DAMN. and Record of the Year for “HUMBLE.”

The 2018 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m ET.

