Now we’ve seen everything! A gelato shop concocted a new ice cream flavor in honor of Ed Sheeran’s favorite condiment — ketchup!

The bright red treat, available at Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina in Ireland, is made out of Heinz ketchup and offered with a drizzle of ketchup on top. Naturally, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the ketchup-flavored ice cream — and not many people were keen on the idea.

One person wrote, “I’m mad at ed sheeran for influencing ketchup ice cream,” while another Twitter user dead-panned, “Ketchup-Flavored Ice Cream… I’ve lost all faith in humanity.”

Other people seem intrigued by the unique flavor, with one tweeting, “@edsheeran I respect you like 110% more now that I know(maybe? the internet has been wrong before🤣) that you love ketchup almost as much as I do!”

Meanwhile, the condiment enthusiast, 27, may have started another trend: man-gagement rings. The “Shape of You” singer sparked rumors that he and fiancee Cherry Seaborn had secretly married after he was spotted wearing a ring on his ring finger on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in February. He later shot that idea down during an appearance on British talk show Lorraine, saying, “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of clay. I really like it.”

Sheeran, who is a huge fan of Heinz ketchup and even has a tattoo on his arm of the brand’s label, is currently in Dublin on tour — although it is unclear on whether or not he will be stopping by to try the unique treat.

