Kevin Bacon is still hopelessly in love and learning new tidbits about his wife, Kyra Sedgwick — the news just doesn’t always come from her directly.

“It’s great when you read an article about your wife and then you get some information,” Bacon, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City on Thursday, June 13. “She said one time she was jealous of me. And that’s when I did Beauty Shop with Queen Latifah. That was the only time that was the only time.”

The beloved comedy, which hit theaters in 2005, follows hairdresser Gina (Latifah) as she relocates to Atlanta, Georgia, with her daughter (Paige Hurd). As she continues to butt heads with her shady boss, Jorge (Bacon), Gina sets out to open her own salon — and keep Jorge from shutting it down at all costs.

Bacon told Us that he “never knew” Sedgwick, 58, was envious of the role but noted that it’s “great” there are still parts of her he has yet to uncover. As far as if he’s brought up her jealousy in conversation, the actor said he isn’t interested in policing her feelings.

“I should [bring it up], but she can, she can feel whatever she wants,” he explained, adding that Sedgwick is truly “the best” partner and he is still “obsessing” over her after 35 years of marriage.

Sedgwick may be a bit of a green-eyed monster about Bacon teaming up with Latifah, but the couple have also shared the screen often. After meeting in the 1970s, they sparked a romance when starring in the 1987 PBS movie, Lemon Sky, together. After tying the knot in 1989, they have worked on numerous projects as a duo, including Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004) and Cavedweller (2004).

Bacon also directed Sedgwick in 2005’s Loverboy, and she directed him in 2017’s Story of a Girl and 2022’s Space Oddity. In 2022, Sedgwick had a brief voice cameo as herself when Bacon played himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Beyond working together on camera, the pair, who share son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32, are dedicated to keep the romance alive. After a fan called in during Sedgwick’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month to ask if she and Bacon have “ever fooled around in one of your trailers” on a movie set, Sedgwick didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Yes! Absolutely, oh yeah,” she replied. Although she didn’t reveal on which movie sets the action took place, she added, “If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come a-knockin’.”

In January, it was announced that Bacon and Sedgwick would be teaming up for the first time in decades to star in the upcoming comedy, Connescence, directed and written by King of Queens creator Michael J. Weithorn.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script,” the couple said in a joint statement via Deadline at the time.

Despite their deep love for one another, Bacon and Sedgwick aren’t above the occasional fight. While making an appearance on the Today show in September 2023, Bacon said there is one topic he and Sedgwick can never agree on: the thermostat.

“Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we’re both happy,” he said when asked what they argue about most. “I’m not bragging, but we have multiple rooms in the house – but there’s only one car.”

Reporting by Andrew Nodell