Kevin Clark, best known for his role as Freddy Jones in 2003’s School of Rock, has died after a fatal accident in his hometown of Chicago, Us Weekly can confirm.

The musician, who was 32, had been riding his bicycle Wednesday, May 26, when a motorist struck him. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead early in the morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury caused by the motor vehicle and bicycle collision.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman who was issued citations by police following the accident.

Clark had not acted since his turn as Freddy, a.k.a. “Spazzy McGee,” in School of Rock but had continued his musical career as a drummer. According to his mother, Allison Clark, his newest band, Jessie Bess and the Intentions, had just played its first show on Saturday, May 22.

“He’s just a raw talent,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times shortly after his death. “He’s got a heart of gold.”

During a 2018 concert with his band Tenacious D, Jack Black reunited with his younger costar, who presented him with a t-shirt for his Dreadwolf project. In a photo obtained by TMZ, the Holiday star, 51, posed with Clark while wearing the merch.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie, a.k.a. “Posh Spice,” also attended that show and took a backstage snap with Black.

In a 2013 interview with 22 Vision, Clark recalled auditioning for School of Rock alongside Joey Gaydos Jr., who played guitarist Zack Mooneyham.

“I went in there, said some lines, played on a little electric drum set, then I left, and my mom decided to talk, as she does, for a long time — God love her,” he said. “Because Joey went in about 20 minutes after my audition and did the same thing with his lines, blew them away on guitar and then they came out.”

The casting directors then asked the duo to come back in together and play “Day Tripper” by the Beatles and “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath. The impromptu collaboration appeared to blow them away, because both young musicians landed roles in the beloved film.

In 2013, the cast reunited for a performance in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary. Clark reprised his role as the band’s drummer for a one-time-only rendition of the group’s signature song, also titled “School of Rock.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez