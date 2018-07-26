Kevin-Connolly-and-Francesca-Dutton-split

Over and out. Kevin Connolly and Francesca Dutton have split after one year of dating, multiple source exclusively reveal to Us Weekly.

Although the Entourage star, 44, and the British socialite, 31, called it quits, an insider dishes that the duo “could get back together, but it doesn’t look likely.”

Us broke the news in April that Connolly and Dutton have been quietly dating since July 2017 and “have been trying to be private about it.”

The pair met in L.A. and spent Fourth of July together last year at the Malibu hotspot Nobu. While keeping their romance under wraps, they frequently liked each other’s social media posts.

Dutton is known for her philanthropy work and also starred in 2011’s Hopelessly in June. While she has kept her love life under wraps, Connolly previously dated Sabina Gadecki, but the couple broke up in 2016 after more than one year of dating. “They were better off as friends,” a source told Us at the time. “They tried to make it work and it just didn’t work.”

The Pitch actor was also linked to Lydia Hearst and then Nicky Hilton for two years on and off until October 2006.

During a recent interview with More.com, Connolly revealed that he “doesn’t have a type,” but seeks out “smart, sort of ambitious and fun” women.

