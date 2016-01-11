Kevin Hart Channels Usher on ‘Lip Sync Battle’: Watch!

Boy’s got the moves! Kevin Hart channeled his inner Usher by lip-synching to the singer’s 2010 hit “OMG” for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, set to air on Spike TV on Thursday, January 14.

In a preview clip of the episode, Hart, 36, dons a black blazer with white piping as he shows off his best dance moves, sliding across the floor and even gyrating in slow motion at one point, a la The Voice coach himself.

“I’m out of breath,” the comedian tells show host LL Cool J after his performance. “The thing with Usher is it’s a lot of unnecessary pointing and ab-flashing — I’m wearing my drop-crotch sweatpants for a reason!”

The Ride Along 2 actor will face off against Olivia Munn on the episode. Both will have the tough job of following up last week’s dual champions, husband and wife duo Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The couple faced off performing Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)” and Frozen theme song “Let It Go” (Channing) and Ginuwine’s “Pony,” complete with Magic Mike-style striptease (Jenna).

Watch the hilarious clip above!

