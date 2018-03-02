Kevin Smith Gets Mistaken for Kevin James in Get-Well Gift

After suffering a heart attack on Sunday, February 25, Kevin Smith is at home, recovering and taking on a much healthier lifestyle. He’s also receiving get-well gifts that are definitely lifting his spirits! The Clerks star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 1, revealing a Micky Mouse shaped cookie he had been sent from the Disney Channel. The cookie read, “Get well soon, Kevin James!”

“Friends & folks I work with have been sending thoughtful Get Well baskets since I got home. But @disneychannel just won the prize for funniest gift when they sent these cookies,” Smith, 47, captioned the photo, revealing that the “Kevin James” personalization was actually an inside joke he had with the network.

“Last week I was telling the folks there that a certain percentage of people I meet always call me #kevinjames. So THIS is an insanely well-timed joke on tasty treat that I won’t eat because I’m thinking about getting it framed instead,” the comedian continued. “Thanks to everybody for the flowers, baskets and well-wishes! It means the world to me and my TV wife, @leahremini! #KevinSmith #cookies #disneychannel.”

As previously reported, the actor was rushed to the emergency room in Glendale Adventist Medical Center on Sunday after experiencing shortening of breath between stand-up shows. He later explained that his left anterior descending (LAD) artery was “100 percent blocked.” Smith returned home on Wednesday, February 28, sharing an update via Instagram video.

“Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! I just wanted to thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you,” he wrote. “In the last two days, I’ve read some breathtaking sentiments that have profoundly touched me. It honestly means the world under normal circumstances, but after Sunday night? Everything means so much more, obviously.”

