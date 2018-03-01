Home sweet home. Kevin Smith was released from the hospital three days after suffering a massive heart attack at a comedy club in Glendale, California.

“Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good!” the filmmaker, 47, captioned an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, February 28. “It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! I just wanted to thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you.”

He continued, “In the last two days, I’ve read some breathtaking sentiments that have profoundly touched me. It honestly means the world under normal circumstances, but after Sunday night? Everything means so much more, obviously.”

Smith also revealed that he made some changes to his diet in the wake of the health scare, writing, “Seriously- THANK you, everybody … from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! #KevinSmith #WidowMakerBreaker.”

As previously reported, the Clerks director was rushed to the emergency room at Glendale Adventist Medical Center late Sunday, February 25, after having difficulty breathing between back-to-back stand-up shows. He explained in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, February 27, that his left anterior descending (LAD) artery had been “100 percent blocked,” which led to an operation to have a stent put in.

Smith also said in the video that he hadn’t experienced much pain before going to the hospital: “Because I’m 47, I didn’t piece together heart attack — even when I was, like, ‘My chest is heavy’ and stuff, and even though my father died at age 67 from a massive heart attack and even though my mother has heart problems and she has two stents in her arteries in her heart, I never in a million years thought it was [a] heart attack.”

