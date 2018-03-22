Kevin Smith Has Lost 20 Pounds Since His Heart Attack: Details

Kevin Smith is bouncing back. The actor has dropped a significant amount of weight nearly two months after suffering a massive heart attack.

“I’m officially down 20 pounds as of this morning! 20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing. How did this happen?” he tweeted to his more than three million followers on Wednesday, March 21. “My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go!”

Smith cited Penn Jillette’s book “Presto! How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales” in helping with his transformation and for introducing him to Ray Cronise’s program Just Sides, which is based on plant-based meals.

As previously reported, Smith was rushed to the hospital following a show in late February. “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” he captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed at the time. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

“After the first show, I felt kind of nauseous. I threw up a little bit it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy,” he continued. “I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. … But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight… and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift.”

Smith has continued to reflect on his experience since leaving the hospital on March 1. He’s thanked fans on social media for their support and driven home the point that he — and everyone else — are on “borrowed time.”

