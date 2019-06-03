Kevin Spacey Appears in Nantucket Court for Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey appeared in a Massachusetts courthouse on Monday, June 3, for a hearing regarding a summer 2016 incident in which he allegedly groped an 18-year-old man’s genitals at a bar on Nantucket Island.

The former House of Cards star, 59, wore a gray suit, blue tie and black glasses for his court appearance in which he was not required to attend, according to Boston 25 News. Spacey previously attended a hearing in January in which he did not enter a plea, resulting in a not guilty plea being entered on his behalf in accordance with a law in Massachusetts.

The two-time Oscar winner was charged with felony indecent assault and battery in the case in December 2018. He faces up to two-and-a-half years in jail if convicted of the alleged sexual assault.

Spacey entered sex rehab in November 2017 following a series of headline-making sexual misconduct allegations. The Usual Suspects actor broke his silence in a YouTube video on Christmas Eve 2018 in which he seemingly addressed the situation while in character as House of Cards’ Frank Underwood.

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I; I told you my deepest darkest secrets,” Spacey said in the clip. “I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty. But mostly, I challenged you and made you think, and you trusted me even though you knew you shouldn’t. So, we’re not done no matter what anybody says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

He went on to ask viewers if they would “believe the worst without evidence” before going into more detail.

“You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that. Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending. And to think, it could have been such a memorable sendoff. I mean, if you and I learned nothing else these past years, it’s that in life and art, nothing should be off the table,” he said. “We weren’t afraid, not of what we said, not of what we did and we’re still not afraid. Because I can promise you this, if I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not gonna pay the price for I didn’t do. Oh, of course, they’re gonna say I’m being disrespectful not playing by the rules, like I ever played by anyone’s rules before. I never did and you loved it.”

Spacey was written off the popular Netflix series in 2017 following multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

