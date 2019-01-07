Kevin Spacey appeared in Massachusetts court on Monday, January 7, for a hearing stemming from an alleged incident of sexual assault from two years prior.

The 59-year-old actor was charged in December with felony indecent assault and battery after he allegedly touched an 18-year-old man’s genitals at a bar on Nantucket Island in the summer of 2016, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

During Monday’s hearing, Spacey did not enter a plea. As a result, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in accordance with Massachusetts law. The Houses of Cards alum, who wore a white and purple floral shirt under his coat, smiled as he entered the building. He left the courtroom without saying a word.

The judge also approved the Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney’s request that Spacey have no contact with the alleged victim or his family.

Spacey’s preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for March 4.

The two-time Oscar winner entered sex rehab in November 2017 after he made headlines for a series of sexual misconduct allegations. After more than a year of silence, Spacey released a YouTube video on Christmas Eve channeling his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I; I told you my deepest darkest secrets,” he began in the video published on December 24. “I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty. But mostly, I challenged you and made you think, and you trusted me even though you knew you shouldn’t. So, we’re not done no matter what anybody says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Spacey seemingly addressed the allegations in the video, asking the viewers if they would “believe the worst without evidence.”

“You wouldn’t rush to judgements without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you,” he said. “You’re smarter than that. Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending. And to think, it could have been such a memorable sendoff. I mean, if you and I learned nothing else these past years, it’s that in life and art, nothing should be off the table. We weren’t afraid, not of what we said, not of what we did and we’re still not afraid. Because I can promise you this, if I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not gonna pay the price for I didn’t do. Oh of course, they’re gonna say I’m being disrespectful not playing by the rules, like I ever played by anyone’s rules before. I never did and you loved it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!