



Another Christmas Eve, another Kevin Spacey YouTube video. Just as he did exactly one year prior, the actor posted a video greeting on Tuesday, December 24. And this time, he seemed to be in an upbeat mood after having sexual assault charges dropped earlier this year.

“You didn’t really think I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey, 60, says in the clip, speaking to the camera with a Southern accent, just as he did as Frank Underwood in the Netflix drama House of Cards.

Stoking a fire in a fireplace, he continues: “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. In light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life, and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Can he be serious?’ I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard. Trust me.”

He then advises viewers to take the high road: “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire, and do the unexpected. You can … kill them with kindness.” After that last recommendation, the video ends with a dramatic sting of music.

Spacey channeled Underwood in last year’s video, as well, and seemed to allude to the sexual assault accusations against him at the time. “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” he said in that video. “They’re just dying to have me declared that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know, it’s never that simple — not in politics, not in life.”

After the American Beauty star faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and assault in 2017, he lost his job on House of Cards and in the film All the Money in the World, which was reshot with Christopher Plummer taking over the part of John Paul Getty III.

This July, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a felony charge of indecent assault and battery against Spacey. According to CBS News, the Nantucket District Court Clerk’s office District Attorney Michael O’Keefe citing the “unavailability of a complaining witness” after the Oscar winner was accused of groping a then-18-year-old at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

And in September, news broke that an anonymous massage therapist who accused Spacey of sexual battery and assault had died before the actor’s trial was set to begin, per the Los Angeles Times. The following month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced it would be declining the case.