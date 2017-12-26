Despite being replaced by Christopher Plummer, Kevin Spacey still appears in one quick scene of All the Money in the World.

Business Insider notes that Spacey, 58, is seen in a wide shot filmed on location in the desert, which filmmaker Ridley Scott would likely not have had time to reshoot with the quick turnaround of the re-casted scenes.

As previously reported, Spacey was replaced by Plummer in the already completed film in November amid sexual assault allegations against the former House of Cards star. A studio source told Us Weekly at the time that it was the filmmaker’s decision to recast Spacey and the studio was supportive of the choice.

According to Variety, the cast – including Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg – and crew unanimously agreed to reshoot all scenes that previously included Spacey.

On Monday, December 18, Scott revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Spacey since replacing him in the film. “I don’t know where he is. He’s gone down underground,” the director told the Associated Press. “It would have been nice to have some kind of call, even if it was from his [Spacey’s] representative.”

The film’s writer, David Scarpa, raved over Plummer’s performance. “We were ready and willing to go in there and change the script to sort of customize it to Christopher Plummer but it turned out to be unnecessary,” Scarpa told Us Weekly exclusively at the film’s premiere on December 18. “We didn’t really need to do that. It wound up working out fine with him. We were able to fit the scenes exactly where they were. But it’s a very different interpretation I think and I think it’s great what he’s done.”

Plummer, 88, earned a 2018 Golden Globe best supporting actor in a motion picture nomination for his portrayal of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The historical drama also received nominations for best director (Scott) and best actress in a motion picture drama (Williams).

