Director Ridley Scott isn’t sure what Kevin Spacey is doing these days. The All the Money in the World director revealed in a new interview that after recasting Spacey following multiple claims of sexual misconduct, he never heard from the star again.

“I don’t know where he is. He’s gone down underground,” Scott told The Associated Press on Monday, December 18. “It would have been nice to have some kind of call, even if it was from his [Spacey’s] representative.”

However, he doesn’t have any interest in hearing from him now. “It’s just too late,” Ridley said. Spacey was dropped from the film early last month. He was also cut from his Netflix show House of Cards. The actor, 58, denied all claims of sexual misconduct and is currently in a sex rehab facility, The Meadows, in Arizona.

Overall, Scott is thrilled with Christopher Plummer’s take on J. Paul Getty, as is the film’s writer David Scarpa.

“We were ready and willing to go in there and change the script to sort of customize it to Christopher Plummer but it turned out to be unnecessary,” Scarpa told Us Weekly exclusively at the film’s premiere on Monday. “We didn’t really need to do that. It wound up working out fine with him. We were able to fit the scenes exactly where they were. But it’s a very different interpretation I think and I think it’s great what he’s done.”

Scarpa added that they had essentially “written off the movie” after the news broke about Kevin Spacey and he was dropped. “It was going to be very difficult to sort of get people to pay attention to the movie in a favorable light. Being able to come out and get another shot at it and get people to look at it like new, was really exciting,” Scarpa explained. “It was thrilling. I described it as being like The Guns of Navarone or something like that where it’s like the old guys are getting together and they are making one last mission and they are going to pull it all together and all that. And that’s the way it feels.”

All the Money in the World hits theaters on Christmas Day.

