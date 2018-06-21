Sweating it out! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the gym together days after they came back to Los Angeles from Cleveland, Ohio, where they welcomed daughter True in April.

Kardashian, 33, took to Snapchat on Thursday, June 21, to share videos of herself and the NBA star, 27, hard at work. The couple completed several sets of exercises together, including push-ups and high-knee jumps. At one point, Thompson can be heard encouraging the Revenge Body host as she squeals mid-workout.

“I look ridiculous lol buy my endurance is getting better and after baby,” she captioned one of the clips. “Woooo progress!!!”

The couple have been seen together on many occasions since True’s birth in April. Two days before the Good American designer went into labor, Us Weekly confirmed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on her many times throughout her pregnancy. Although Kardashian has yet to address the scandal, multiple sources previously confirmed to Us that the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will delve into the situation.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source noted. “It will definitely be brought up.”

Added another: “[Tristan’s] cheating scandal won’t be a huge story line,” as he would prefer that it isn’t discussed at all to begin with.

Even so, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is “so happy” that the fitness guru and the athlete are back in L.A. The couple spent time with Kardashian’s loved ones on Monday, June 17, and one day later, Kim Kardashian told Access Hollywood that “it’s very good” to have her sister home.

