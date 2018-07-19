Oh snap! Khloé Kardashian appeared to throw shade at her mom Kris Jenner’s longtime friend Lisa Stanley after the radio host spoke out about the reality star’s relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 34, came across an Instagram post by the website Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday, July 17, that noted how Stanley claimed in a recent interview that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, are “working through couples therapy” in the wake of his cheating scandal.

“Who is Lisa Stanley???” Kardashian wrote in the comments section of the post.

The response came just one day after the family pal said on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ show that the couple are “working hard” on their relationship these days. “She was never planning on leaving him,” Stanley claimed. “Khloé was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now [3-month-old daughter True], and she feels very connected to [Thompson] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Stanley further alleged that Kardashian “probably” would have left the athlete “if Kris and the family had it their way.” She added, “Tristan would just be the baby daddy — and be very much involved.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Thompson had been cheating on the Good American designer while she was pregnant. He was spotted kissing and getting cozy with multiple women from November until the news broke just two days before baby True’s arrival. The pair have since rekindled their relationship. Kardashian, who gave birth in Cleveland, moved back to Los Angeles in June with the NBA player by her side.

“Khloé and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy,” a source told Us exclusively in June. “There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with [her] sisters and Kris. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives.”

