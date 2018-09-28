Fed up! Khloé Kardashian says the social media trolls who disparage her daughter, True Thompson, are deleting their posts once she calls them out.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, fired back at critics on Thursday, September 27. “I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” she tweeted. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

Kardashian elaborated on her stance in the comments of her post. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion‘s and I’m not complaining about that,” she added. “please state your opinion but allow me to State mine.”

I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

When another commenter wondered how people could hate on a 5-month old, the reality star replied, “I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate.”

In the comments, Kardashian also revealed another facet of her family’s interaction with racial identity. “In our household we do not see color,” she said. “We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”

That claim of colorblindness set off a flurry of Twitter replies, including some of outrage. “To say you don’t see color means you are turning a blind eye to the blatant racism that poc…more specifically black people face DAILY!” one Twitter user wrote. “Trust me when I tell you in this world your daughter will be seen as black and you don’t even know how to prepare her for what’s to come.”

“You NEED to see color. Being blind to color makes you blind to struggle – ones your daughter will endure and need your help with,” another commented.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user blamed the reality star’s privileged upbringing: “I don’t expect much from any one who grew up with wealth to understand the issues facing ‘common’ folk and what people of color actually go through. She is giving the typical response from people who don’t know prejudices and racism from a personal perspective.”

Though Kardashian did not address the backlash directly, she did address her penchant for clapping back at haters online, admitting that keeping her composure is a constant struggle.

“Sometimes I do want to stunt on these hoes lol,” she commented. “I’m also really annoyed because I spoke so calmly and eloquently when normally I am rash and f—king aggressive lol”

What made the difference? Motherhood, as she added: “Listen True has changed me like crazy!!! I’m thankful!”

Kardashian and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April.

