Take the good and leave the rest. Despite everything she’s been through, Khloé Kardashian is looking for the good in people and trying to block out negative characteristics.

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone,” the Good American founder, 34, shared in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, November 27. “Be the one who finds the gold.”

Kardashian posted another cryptic message on Tuesday too, reading: “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate, when life is bitter, say thank you and grow up.”

The Revenge Body host’s notes come weeks after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, had been unfaithful to Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter True, and his infidelity made headlines in April, days before the Strong Looks Better Naked author gave birth.

Kardashian, who has refrained from speaking out about the situation aside from sharing subtle quotes, finally addressed it head-on earlier this month.

“I’ll never understand why he did [it]. I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” she told a fan in the comments section of an Instagram post on November 18. “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow.”

The E! personality told another commenter that Thompson’s “mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything … Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

Although Kardashian and the NBA star are on rocky terrain, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the duo are committed to seeing things through. “She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone,” revealed the insider. “She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!