Stronger than ever. Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message about the importance of showing kindness to others through good times and bad.

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel,” the 34-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 3.

Kardashian’s note comes days after she slammed social media trolls for ganging up on her about personal choices she has made. “Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness,” the Revenge Body host shared via her Story on Sunday, September 30. “You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who want you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

While the Good American designer did not address the reason for her messages, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, previously made headlines for getting “touchy-feely” with a mystery woman last month at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub.

A source exclusively told Us after the incident that Kardashian “believes every world Tristan tells her” and will stand by him. “Everyone is flabbergasted ,but [Khloé’s] family has learned to keep their opinions quiet,” explained the insider. “People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

Thompson’s exchange with the other woman came five months after Us confirmed he cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women days before she welcomed their first child, True.

