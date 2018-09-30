Speaking her truth! Khloé Kardashian sent a clear message to social media trolls who have criticized her life choices.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not response for their happiness,” the Good American designer, 34, posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 30. “You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

Although Kardashian didn’t reveal the reason behind her note, a source previously told Us Weekly that she is sticking by her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, although he was recently seen getting touchy-feely with another girl.

“Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her. They’ll stay together,” an insider told Us earlier this month after the NBA star, 27, was spotted with his hand on the behind of a mystery woman at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub. “Everyone is flabbergasted, but [Khloé]’s family has learned to keep their opinions quiet. People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

Thompson’s outing came five month after he was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to the couple’s first child, True.

The reality star is now preparing to head back to Ohio with the Cleveland Cavaliers player for the 2018 NBA season.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the Revenge Body host and the basketball player were “doing better than anyone could have expected” after his infidelity. “Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again. She believes him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!